West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama

Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in Alabama.(Central Regional Jail/WDTV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A female serial killer who was convicted and sentenced to seven consecutive life terms is being transferred from West Virginia to a low security prison in Alabama.

WDTV-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia, reports Reta Mays was transported to Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville, or FCI Aliceville, which is located in Pickens County.

Mays, 46, was a nursing assistant who work overnight shifts at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg before being fired. She has admitted to killing seven veterans between 2017 and 2018 by injecting them with fatal doses of insulin.

An investigation found approximately 20 suspicious deaths at the hospital during Mays’ time there, but charges were only brought in those where prosecutors felt they have sufficient evidence.

WDTV reported a judge wanted Mays to be placed at a federal facility in Fort Worth, Texas, because of its mental health program for women.

FCI Aliceville, which opened in 2013, houses more than 1,200 inmates.

