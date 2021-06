MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle around 7:50 p.m. Officers said they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

