MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound and southbound lanes are closed after a crash Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports crash happened near milepost 137. That’s past exit 130 in Greenville. Details about the crash are unknown at this time.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.