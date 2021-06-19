Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Juneteenth Festival kicks off Juneteenth celebration weekend

By Courtney Chandler
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, President Joe Biden officially signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The law went into effect immediately, making Friday the first federal Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth is recognized as the official end of slavery after those enslaved in Galveston, Texas, were freed on June 19, 1865.

Local organizations, Young Men on a Mission and Destiny Driven shared that history and culture Friday, holding a Juneteenth festival in the parking lot of True Divine Church.

Organizers say the event was a way to show how the entire community can come together.

“People always say you really can’t have events in Montgomery without things happening,” executive director of Young Men on a Mission Nick Rankins said. “You know, events like this with all the people send a positive message and that village brings everybody together, so we just have to continue to reunite as a community and bring positive things to Montgomery and you will eventually see change come.”

While sowing what they call positive seeds into the young people of Montgomery.

“We plan on planting goodness, fun, and good spirits, and that what we plan on reaping,” executive director of Destiny Driven Crystal Russell said.

The event is one of several events happening this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama
Troy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Troy
Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Claudette Track
Tropical Storm Claudette impacts Alabama with rain, severe weather threat

Latest News

Claudette Track
Tropical Storm Claudette impacts Alabama with rain, severe weather threat
Tropical Storm Claudette radar update
Tropical Storm Claudette radar update
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.
https://www.wsfa.com/2021/06/19/tropical-storm-claudette-impacts-alabama-with-rain-severe-weather...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings a tornado and flooding threat today