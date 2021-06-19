Juneteenth Festival kicks off Juneteenth celebration weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, President Joe Biden officially signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The law went into effect immediately, making Friday the first federal Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth is recognized as the official end of slavery after those enslaved in Galveston, Texas, were freed on June 19, 1865.

Local organizations, Young Men on a Mission and Destiny Driven shared that history and culture Friday, holding a Juneteenth festival in the parking lot of True Divine Church.

Organizers say the event was a way to show how the entire community can come together.

“People always say you really can’t have events in Montgomery without things happening,” executive director of Young Men on a Mission Nick Rankins said. “You know, events like this with all the people send a positive message and that village brings everybody together, so we just have to continue to reunite as a community and bring positive things to Montgomery and you will eventually see change come.”

While sowing what they call positive seeds into the young people of Montgomery.

“We plan on planting goodness, fun, and good spirits, and that what we plan on reaping,” executive director of Destiny Driven Crystal Russell said.

The event is one of several events happening this weekend.

