Man critically injured in Friday shooting in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon, according to Eufaula police.

Police said calls came in before 3 p.m. about a person being shot on Norman Street. At the scene, officers found the male victim with two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police adminsitered first aid to the victim until medics arrived. The victim was taken to the helipad at Medical Center Barbour then flown to a hospital in Columbus for treatment.

The incident is under investigation. Police said witnesses eventually described the events leading up to the shooting to investigators, and all leads are being followed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

