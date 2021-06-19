Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Friday shooting in Eufaula

Eufaula Police Department
Eufaula Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon, according to Eufaula police.

Police said calls came in before 3 p.m. about a person being shot on Norman Street. At the scene, officers found the male victim with two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police adminsitered first aid to the victim until medics arrived. The victim was taken to the helipad at Medical Center Barbour then flown to a hospital in Columbus for treatment.

The incident is under investigation. Police said witnesses eventually described the events leading up to the shooting to investigators, and all leads are being followed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Highway 231 in Montgomery County remains closed hours after multi-fatal crash
Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Threat levels
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three brings rain our way
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth
Black Alabama mayor accused of assault by the city’s white former police chief says the two got...
Mayor: Former police chief refused to hire Black officers

Latest News

Alabama is among 26 states that will cut off pandemic relief before federal funding expires in...
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Saturday in Alabama
Threat levels
Potential Tropical Cyclone Three brings rain our way
PTC 3 at tropical storm strength, but not named yet
PTC 3 at tropical storm strength, but not named yet
Double red flags and rain couldn't spoil beach wedding plans in Orange Beach
Double red flags and rain couldn’t spoil beach wedding plans in Orange Beach