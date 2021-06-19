Tropical Depression Claudette impacts Alabama with scattered rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Saturday afternoon, what was Tropical Storm Claudette has now been downgraded to a tropical depression... but don’t let that fool you! This system will continue to bring scattered rain and some isolated severe weather threat to parts of east Alabama. Because of the spin-up tornado threat, a Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of our area. This watch is in effect until 7pm, so if and when a tornado warning is issued, we’ll be live on air.

This remains in effect through 7pm... (WSFA 12 News)

You can stream our coverage anytime at wsfa.com/live.

Claudette has weaken into a tropical depression, but the storm is still impacting Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

While the threat for severe weather is not overwhelming, there could still be some impacts felt across central/south Alabama now through the rest of our afternoon. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, but not the norm for everyone.

Remember: a few more quick, spin-up tornadoes are possible... these form with little warning, so it’s important to stay weather aware throughout the day.

Wind could also be an issue, but widespread damaging wind and power outages are unlikely! It will be breezy while the system impacts us this weekend. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are possible and this could bring down some tree limbs and knock out power to a handful of places.

Tropical Depression Claudette is moving quickly - that means the majority of the rain has already fallen today, with more continuing through the evening, overnight and first half of our Sunday. Good news is it does look like there will be periods of dry weather Sunday, so don’t cancel outdoor Father’s Day plans, but have an indoor backup option.

