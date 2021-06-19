Tropical Storm Claudette impacts Alabama with rain, severe weather threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of early Saturday morning, what was Potential Tropical Cyclone Three (PTC 3) gained enough strength and organization to upgrade to a tropical storm. Now known as Claudette, we are currently feeling the impacts from this storm... that includes widespread rain that has already overtaken much of our area and a few areas of concern that are potentially providing quick, spin-up tornadoes.

Because of the spin-up tornado threat, a Tornado Watch has been issued for much of our area. This Watch is in effect for most counties until 7pm.

Tornado Watch (WSFA 12 News)

If and when a tornado warning is issued, we’ll be live on air. You can watch at wsfa.com/live.

While the threat for severe weather is not overwhelming, there could still be some impacts felt across central/south Alabama now through the rest of our afternoon. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, but not the norm for everyone; the biggest issue today will be lots of rain that could cause flooding concerns.

The main impact from this system for central and south Alabama will be flooding. A few outer bands have already passed through our area, but much more rain is on the way. Heavy rain will fall through Sunday morning, and 2-5″ of rain are possible in areas. We’ll keep an eye on flash flooding and river flooding.

A few more quick, spin-up tornadoes are possible... these form with little warning, so it’s important to stay weather aware throughout the day.

Wind could also be an issue, but widespread damaging wind and power outages are unlikely! It will be breezy while the system impacts us this weekend. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are possible and this could bring down some tree limbs and knock out power to a handful of places.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Storm Claudette is moving quickly - that means the majority of the rain will fall today, and there will be periods of dry weather Sunday! Don’t cancel outdoor Father’s Day plans, but have an indoor backup option.

