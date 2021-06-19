Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

With 30% of state fully vaccinated, Montgomery vaccine clinic persists despite storm

Around 30% of Alabama is fully vaccinated according to ADPH.
Around 30% of Alabama is fully vaccinated according to ADPH.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the rain, a drive thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trenholm State Community College persisted in its mission to provide shots in west Montgomery.

“We’ve been out here, you know, in full force,” Trenholm State Director of PR and Marketing Angela Hurst, said.

The public could drive right under the vaccination tent, push up their sleeves and receive a shot without leaving their vehicle.

“We just want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity, who hasn’t already received a shot, to receive a shot,” Hurst said.

Around 30% of Alabama is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Juneteenth clinic was in partnership with Parks Pharmacy.

“The more shots that we get in arms, the better we all will be – the safer we all will be,” pharmacist Lacheryl Cillie said. “It’s important, no matter rain or shine.”

Those who attended the clinic could choose between receiving one of the two Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Parks Pharmacy said the option is also available in-store.

“It’s important that we have a choice,” Cillie said. “I think people kind of like one shot over the other, based on the information that they receive.”

The Montgomery Chapter of The Links, Inc., a local service organization, was also at the vaccine site. The group is pushing for more Alabamians to consider receiving a dose.

“One of our focuses lately has been on trying to get the word out to get people to get the COVID shot,” chapter president Ann Sippial said.

“We have a couple of billboards; we’ve been sending out flyers,” she said on The Links’ campaign to encourage vaccinations.

“The purpose of this is just to try to get shots in arms,” Sippial said under the vaccination tent.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama
Claudette has weaken into a tropical depression, but the storm is still impacting Alabama.
Tropical Depression Claudette impacts Alabama with rain, severe weather threat
Troy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Troy
Montgomery police say a woman was critically injured in a shooting on Kelly Circle on June 17,...
Police: Woman critically injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days
Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same
Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties
More children being diagnosed with RSV
Children’s of Alabama seeing more patients with RSV than COVID-19