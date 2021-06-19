With 30% of state fully vaccinated, Montgomery vaccine clinic persists despite storm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the rain, a drive thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trenholm State Community College persisted in its mission to provide shots in west Montgomery.

“We’ve been out here, you know, in full force,” Trenholm State Director of PR and Marketing Angela Hurst, said.

The public could drive right under the vaccination tent, push up their sleeves and receive a shot without leaving their vehicle.

“We just want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity, who hasn’t already received a shot, to receive a shot,” Hurst said.

Around 30% of Alabama is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Juneteenth clinic was in partnership with Parks Pharmacy.

“The more shots that we get in arms, the better we all will be – the safer we all will be,” pharmacist Lacheryl Cillie said. “It’s important, no matter rain or shine.”

Those who attended the clinic could choose between receiving one of the two Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Parks Pharmacy said the option is also available in-store.

“It’s important that we have a choice,” Cillie said. “I think people kind of like one shot over the other, based on the information that they receive.”

The Montgomery Chapter of The Links, Inc., a local service organization, was also at the vaccine site. The group is pushing for more Alabamians to consider receiving a dose.

“One of our focuses lately has been on trying to get the word out to get people to get the COVID shot,” chapter president Ann Sippial said.

“We have a couple of billboards; we’ve been sending out flyers,” she said on The Links’ campaign to encourage vaccinations.

“The purpose of this is just to try to get shots in arms,” Sippial said under the vaccination tent.

