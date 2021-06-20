Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement office redirects traffic hours after a multi-fatal crash shut down Interstate...
Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
More scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will impact Alabama this week...
Tropical Depression Claudette departs Alabama
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama

Latest News

Celebration of life held for Nancy Sewell
Celebration of life held for Nancy Sewell
Juneteenth celebrations take place in Montgomery
Juneteenth celebrations take place in Montgomery
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
Montgomery vaccine clinic persists despite storm
Montgomery vaccine clinic persists despite storm
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river