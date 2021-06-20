Drier today, but high rain chances return tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical Depression Claudette continues to spin away from Alabama, and it is leaving us with only a little left-over rain. We are still expecting a few showers, but the coverage and intensity will be nothing like yesterday.

Father's Day forecast (WSFA 12 News)

In fact, skies will be clearing and we could see the sun in spots later today! Because of that, highs will climb into the upper 80s, and some low 90s are even possible... it all depends on how much sunshine you see.

An unsettled weather pattern will stick around for the workweek, bringing more wet weather. Numerous showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday, then rain chances gradually decrease through the week.

Rain chances (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures remain mostly in the 80s, but a few spots reaching 90° is not out of the question.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

Heat, a good bit of humidity and thunderstorms? Sounds like summer in Alabama!

