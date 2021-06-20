Juneteenth celebrations take place in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, President Joe Biden officially signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The day is known as the official end of slavery in the United States after those enslaved in Galveston, Texas, were freed on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Many across the country took to the streets to celebrate the holiday, including in Montgomery.

Celebrations took place at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Rosa Parks Museum, showcasing Black music, art, fashion and pride.

Some participants say there is still so much more people can take away from the holiday.

“I think it starts a conversation on what is Juneteenth,” Star Seeda mentor Tevin Brown said. “A lot of children, they haven’t heard of it. "

“This is an opportunity for others to gain and appreciate the holiday, but if it was in your heart and spirit before, it’s just another opportunity to spread the good news about it,” Jack and Jill of America Montgomery Chapter member Dr. Courtney Griffin said.

Others say the holiday represents that freedom and equality will forever be for everyone.

