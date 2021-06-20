Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County

Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child(Kelvin Reynolds WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two deaths have been confirmed in Tuscaloosa County due to weather caused by Tropical Storm Claudette in the area, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU).

The Tuscaloosa VCU confirmed a 24-year-old male and a 3-year-old male were crushed and killed by a falling tree that hit their mobile home in the 5900 block of Hargrove Road on Saturday night.

WBRC reporter Kelvin Reynolds said the wife/mother was also home at the time but did not get injured.

Tuscaloosa, Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Tuscaloosa, Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child(Kelvin Reynolds WBRC)
Tuscaloosa, Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Tuscaloosa, Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child(Kelvin Reynolds WBRC)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement office redirects traffic hours after a multi-fatal crash shut down Interstate...
Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
More scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will impact Alabama this week...
Tropical Depression Claudette departs Alabama
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama

Latest News

Today is much drier than yesterday!
Today is much drier than yesterday!
A law enforcement office redirects traffic hours after a multi-fatal crash shut down Interstate...
Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck
More scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will impact Alabama this week...
Tropical Depression Claudette departs Alabama
Lee B. Walker Jr. and Elevation singing at the Juneteenth celebration at Montgomery Museum of...
Juneteenth celebrations take place in Montgomery