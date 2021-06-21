Advertise
1 dead in early Saturday morning I-85 crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died following an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 85, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of I-85 and Court Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday following a single-vehicle crash.

First responders found a 2003 Chevy Tahoe. The driver was not injured but the passenger, Kerry Smith, 26, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD’s investigation found the SUV was traveling eastbound on I-85 when it struck a metal guardrail while trying to make a lane change.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Smith is Montgomery’s 13th traffic fatality victim of 2021.

