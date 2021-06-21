Advertise
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery childcare center; DHR investigating

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael Road in Montgomery. (Stock image of a childcare center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is investigating after video surfaced reportedly showing teachers drinking alcohol on the job at a Montgomery childcare center.

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael Road in Montgomery.

Reached for comment on the investigation, a company spokesperson confirmed the two employees in question have since been terminated but declined to discuss the situation further pending DHR’s investigation.

WSFA 12 News has received multiple tips about the alleged incident, including video that shows two unidentified women drinking from bottles of what appear to be alcohol in a room full of small children.

The video indicates the drinking took place around 8:35 in the morning. At one point, one of the women turned her camera around to show multiple small children playing in a room.

Few other details have been confirmed, with DHR saying only that it is aware of the video and that an investigation is underway regarding.

