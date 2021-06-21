First responder reflects on I-65 wreck that killed 10

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are beginning to reflect what they saw and felt during the 17-vehicle pileup Saturday afternoon that killed 10 people. Nine of them were juveniles. It happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 65 near Greenville.

“Ft. Deposit Fire Department was on the radio calling us and you could tell in his voice,” said Burkville Volunteer Fire Chief Dustin Casey.

Casey knew what he was responding to was bad but the full scope of it didn’t hit him until he arrived on the scene with four of his volunteer firefighters.

“We didn’t have any idea it was going to be as bad...I mean people were all over the road. I mean just many people were hurt,” said Casey.

Their main job? Remove the body of Cody Fox from Tennessee. They had to use the so-called jaws of life to do so.

Cody Fox and Ariana Fox (Source: Marion County Emergency Management Agency)

“It’s more personal as a volunteer out here to help a fellow man,” Casey said.

Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what he felt. It was simply an unfolding nightmare, the likes of which he’s never endured before: the wreckage of 17 vehicles, if not more, 10 people dead, nine of them juveniles.

“You see things in the service that you don’t normally, that you’re not prepared for. And you see things that people shouldn’t have to look at,” he said.

Casey says he’ll never forget this call but rather than focus on the tragedy of it all he’ll remember the good he saw that day.

“There was even bystanders that were helping pull hoses for departments. I mean helping any way they could,” Casey said.

Casey’s been a volunteer firefighter for 20 years and this by far ranks at the top of the worst he’s ever seen. He prays it will be the last.

Fox’s 9-month old daughter, who was strapped down in the backseat, later died at the hospital. Click here to donate to Fox’s financee.

Casey himself is the fire department’s chaplain as well as the chaplain for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

