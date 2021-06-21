Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency in response to TS Claudette

EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton
EF-2 tornado damage in Brewton(WALA/FOX10)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Claudette to aid in any recovery efforts. The governor has retroactively proclaimed the state of emergency for the state of Alabama effective 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18.

The state of emergency includes: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, DeKalb, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties. My heart and prayers continue going out to the loved ones of those tragically lost in the storms. We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day. Y’all, we can, and we will get through this.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
Matthew and Kendall Henderson pose for a photo with baby Lily Ruth.
Embryo frozen for over 5 years becomes Auburn couple’s bundle of joy
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County

Latest News

James Everett Taylor, 48, was killed around midnight Monday when the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Prattville man killed in overnight crash near I-65
ALEA confirmed Maggie Lee Wallenmaier, 65, of Grady, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Camry she...
Grady woman killed in Sunday night crash
High rain and storm chances exist today.
High rain chances early this week
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage