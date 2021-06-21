Advertise
Grady woman killed in Sunday night crash

ALEA confirmed Maggie Lee Wallenmaier, 65, of Grady, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Camry she was driving hit a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County woman has died following a Sunday night crash on U.S. Highway 331, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA confirmed Maggie Lee Wallenmaier, 65, of Grady, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Camry she was driving hit a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. at the 96.5 mile marker. That’s in the county, located about three miles south of Montgomery.

The cause of the crash was unclear. An investigation is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

