Grady woman killed in Sunday night crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County woman has died following a Sunday night crash on U.S. Highway 331, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA confirmed Maggie Lee Wallenmaier, 65, of Grady, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Camry she was driving hit a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. at the 96.5 mile marker. That’s in the county, located about three miles south of Montgomery.

The cause of the crash was unclear. An investigation is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

