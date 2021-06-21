High rain chances early this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain and thunderstorms will be common to start the last full week of June and first week of summer 2021. Coverage will be high both today and tomorrow.

Rain and storm chances are pretty high for this time of year today. (WSFA 12 News)

It likely won’t rain all day long each day, but the chance of getting a few bouts of rain and storm activity is unusually high for summertime standards.

The best chance of rain will be this afternoon into tonight and throughout most of Tuesday. There is an outside chance that we see a strong storm or two capable of high wind gusts, but the severe threat is very, very low.

High rain and storm coverage is expected again Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

With copious amounts of moisture in the atmosphere, heavy rain will certainly be a risk. After a wet weekend thanks to Claudette, any heavier rain could lead to some instances of flash flooding.

With plenty of cloud cover and high-end rain chances, expect temperatures to only reach the middle and upper 80s today, and then struggle to get much above 80 for most on Tuesday.

High rain and storm coverage to start the week, but lower chances begin Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The overall coverage of rain and thunderstorms will come down a bit by Wednesday as we enter a pattern more typical of late June here in Central Alabama.

Expect our typical isolated to scattered daytime showers and thunderstorms each day for the rest of the week and throughout the upcoming weekend. No washouts, no guarantees of rain, but there’s a chance each afternoon.

Every day will remain below normal for the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Look for tropical-like humidity to stay with us for the foreseeable future with no noteworthy air mass changes.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.