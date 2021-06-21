Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake

By CNN staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t worry about that shaking in Florida. It’s just a massive military explosion.

An “experimental explosion” triggered by the Navy about 100 miles off Florida’s Atlantic coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake Friday.

The blast is known as a “shock trial,” an explosion meant to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby detonations.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

These types of detonations have been purposely triggered for decades after the Navy discovered nearby explosions could knock out key systems on its vessels, even when they don’t cause physical damage.

This marks the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since it tested the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in 1987.

Military officials say the tests are in compliance with environmental requirements that consider the migration patterns of marine life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
Matthew and Kendall Henderson pose for a photo with baby Lily Ruth.
Embryo frozen for over 5 years becomes Auburn couple’s bundle of joy
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
7 Day
Higher rain chances to start the workweek

Latest News

Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An aerial view shows widespread damage to homes in suburban Chicago.
Aerial view: Chicago-area tornado damage
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx