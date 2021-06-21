‘Major’ economic announcement coming Tuesday, Ivey’s office touts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference in which she is expected to make a “major” economic development announcement.

The governor’s office has not released any other details about the announcement, including the scale or number of jobs that will be created, a specific industry, or the area of the state that will be most impacted.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Alabama Capitol.

WSFA 12 News will have coverage of the event as it becomes available.

