Montgomery philanthropist Elizabeth Crump has died

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s arts community is mourning the loss of a “great light.”

Philanthropist Elizabeth Burford Crump died peacefully following the result of injuries sustained in a recent fire at her lifelong family home in Montgomery, according to an obituary.

A leader and organizer of the Cloverdale Playhouse, Crump contributed both on and off stage to the Montgomery Little Theatre. Her work in the artistic community helped to pave the way for the Cloverdale Playhouse.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Cloverdale Playhouse said it was saddened to share the loss of “a great light” in the community. and said “the Cloverdale Playhouse would not have been possible without her guidance and generosity.”

At the inception of the Cloverdale Playhouse, the board of directors named the playhouse stage after her.

“As our audiences pass through the lobby and into the Elizabeth Crump Theatre, we hope everyone is filled with gratitude to her for the countless ways she encouraged, supported, and shaped the artistic community we benefit from today. Her endless care and support of the many arts organizations here in the area, her encouragement of young, blossoming artists, her passion and dedication for community are a burning light that must be carried onward in remembrance,” the post added.

The Playhouse says it is indebted to Crump and her family for their contributions to the arts community and others.

A visitation will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

