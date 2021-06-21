Prattville man killed in overnight crash near I-65

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has died following an overnight crash near Interstate 65 in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

James Everett Taylor, 48, was killed around midnight Monday when the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was driving was hit by a 2012 Dodge Challenger as he was attempted to turn onto I-65 from Alabama Highway 14.

First responders rushed Taylor to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

