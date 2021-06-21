Senior living facility in Eau Claire collecting postcards for residents

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire wants to show its residents around the world by collecting postcards.

The facility hopes to get one from each of the 50 states. So far, it has been a success, as they have received cards from friends, family members and even strangers. Some have even come from other countries like Croatia, Canada, Puerto Rico and Switzerland.

Residence Director Maya Will says the residents have been thrilled to receive the mail.

“They love coming and looking at the wall and hearing from everyone,” she said. “It helps them reminisce on things they might have done or places they might have traveled to.”

If you would like to send a postcard, it can be addressed to Our House Senior Living, 773 W. Hamilton Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701.

They are still looking for postcards from 10 states including North Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, West Virginia, New Jersey, Tennessee, Alabama, Vermont and North Carolina.

