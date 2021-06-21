Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Slave owner descendants sell property for new Africatown hub

(Alabama Historical Commission)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A land deal involving descendants of the white Alabama businessman who financed the voyage of the last U.S. slave ship could help the community composed of descendants of his one-time slaves. Officials say relatives of Timothy Meaher sold a building at a deep discount, and it now will become a food bank and redevelopment office for the Africatown USA community in Mobile.

The family described selling the building as a way “to give back to the community.”

Financed by Meaher, the schooner Clotilda arrived in Mobile in 1860 with about 110 African captives. Its wreckage was found in 2018, boosting revitalization efforts in Africatown.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Matthew and Kendall Henderson pose for a photo with baby Lily Ruth.
Embryo frozen for over 5 years becomes Auburn couple’s bundle of joy
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
7 Day
Higher rain chances to start the workweek
Lee B. Walker Jr. and Elevation singing at the Juneteenth celebration at Montgomery Museum of...
Juneteenth celebrations take place in Montgomery

Latest News

High rain and storm chances exist today.
High rain chances early this week
Montgomery Zoo gives fathers free admission
Montgomery Zoo gives dads free admission for Father's Day
Hiking with Hailey: DeSoto Caverns
Hiking with Hailey: DeSoto Caverns
10 killed in I-65 wreck in Butler County
10 killed in I-65 wreck in Butler County