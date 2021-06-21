WSFA’s Meteorologist Tyler Sebree joins TODAY Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rockerthon’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rokerthon returns today!

Today Show’s Al Roker will attempt to set yet another “Guinness world records” title by hosting an online weather reporting video relay. More than 50 NBC affiliate stations meteorologists from across the country, including our own Tyler Sebree, will take part.

Come rain or shine, the group will attempt a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live. Each forecaster will be required to describe the current conditions of their location and the outlook for at least the upcoming 24 hours, with no break between contestants.

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours.

Catch the rely coverage and Tyler’s forecast on Today.com/Allday and NBC.

