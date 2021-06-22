Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

250 gators removed from Disney since boy died in 2016 attack

By Associated Press
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by one of the reptiles at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

The company has worked with trappers contracted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the alligators.

Agency spokeswoman Tammy Sapp says most of the nuisance gators are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat.

Some are also transferred to alligator farms, animal exhibits and zoos.

Disney also installed a wall and put up reptile warning signs along waterways throughout its resorts after Lane Thomas Graves was killed in June 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
James Everett Taylor, 48, was killed around midnight Monday when the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Prattville man killed in overnight crash near I-65

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under...
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins...
MLK estate reaches publishing agreement with HarperCollins
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.
Suspect sought in Montgomery robbery