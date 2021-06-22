Advertise
259 Trenholm State students find outstanding debts paid off

The community college used institutional Emergency Grant Funds set up through the CARES Act to pay off nearly $200,000 in student debt for some students.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of graduates leave college every year saddled with heavy student loan debt that could take decades to pay off. That burden will be greatly lifted for 259 students at Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College (TSCC).

On Tuesday, TSCC confirmed that many of its students with financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic found their outstanding balances at zero.

The community college used institutional Emergency Grant Funds set up through the CARES Act to pay off nearly $200,000 in student debt for some students enrolled between the summer semesters from 2020-21.

“Providing the emergency relief grant to eliminate this debt will allow students to return to the College to continue working toward their educational and career goals,” the college said. “Trenholm State continues to promote an accessible and affordable education designed to optimize opportunities for student participation.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

