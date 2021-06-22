Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Bruce Willis, others shooting film in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bruce Willis and several other actors are in the Bessemer area filming a new movie.

The working title is Soul Assassin.

We’re told the movie, which is a female-led thriller, has a strong anti-racism message.

It stars Bruce Willis, Nomzama Mbatha, Andy Allo, Dominic Purcell and others.

It is being directed by Jesse Atlas.

The filmmakers said they picked Bessemer, which they call a dream for filmmakers, because of varied historical architecture.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
James Everett Taylor, 48, was killed around midnight Monday when the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Prattville man killed in overnight crash near I-65

Latest News

The City of Montgomery will hold a Pride Month Unity Vigil on June 25, 2021 across the street...
Mayor, others to take part in Montgomery Pride Month Unity Vigil
Scott Simpson of the Depot, located in Auburn, won the 2021 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.
Auburn chef wins Alabama Seafood Cook-Off
Montgomery Philanthropist Elizabeth Burford Crump has died.
Montgomery philanthropist Elizabeth Crump has died
Gov. Kay Ivey. (Source: File Photo)
Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties
If you’re looking for fresh produce and products, look no further than the Wetumpka Farmer’s...
Wetumpka’s Farmer’s Market opens Thursdays through August