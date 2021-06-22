Advertise
Daily rain and storm chances, but less coverage

No washouts expected, temperatures stay below average
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Areas of rain early this morning will give way to a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the rest of the day as a cold front pushes in from the northwest.

A few showers and storms are expected today.
A few showers and storms are expected today.(WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will be around 40-50%, with those south of U.S. 80 set to have the best chance of getting wet. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rainfall is possible.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, but any sunshine will quickly boost temperatures if you see it. Most will top out right around 84 degrees with muggy conditions continuing.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

The front will get hung up in South Alabama tonight, but those to its north should get to enjoy a less humid night with lows falling into the 60s! That is mainly for those along and north of U.S. 80.

The front will then effectively wash out by the end of the workweek while hanging out in South Alabama. The result of that be more warm and muggy conditions with daily chances for summertime showers and thunderstorms for most.

Typical daily shower and storm chances are in the forecast.
Typical daily shower and storm chances are in the forecast.(WSFA 12 News)

There will certainly be no washouts and no guarantees of rain, but there’s a chance each afternoon just as we’d expect this time of year!

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Look for tropical-like humidity to return late Wednesday and stay with us for the foreseeable future with no noteworthy air mass changes currently anticipated.

Highs stay just below average.
Highs stay just below average.(WSFA 12 News)

At least the tropical humidity won’t be paired with brutal heat, right? Every day for the next 7 days is forecast to be below normal with no highs above 92°.

