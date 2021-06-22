Advertise
Driver kills other motorist while fleeing Millbrook police, chief says

By Jonathan Grass
Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say a vehicle chase late Sunday resulted in the death of someone who was not involved.

Police say it started shortly before midnight when an officer saw a Dodge Challenger speed through a red light at the intersection of Highway 14 and Old Prattville Road. Chief P.K. Johnson said the officer tried to pull the car over, but it continued westbound toward Prattville.

Johnson said the Challenger appeared to slow down briefly but then accelerated. He said the car ran a red light at Highway 14 and Interstate 65, striking a Hyundai Sonata that was attempting to turn onto the interstate.

The Hyundai’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Millbrook police identified him as James E. Taylor, 48, of Prattville.

Police said the two occupants of the Dodge Challenger were both treated at the scene then taken to Baptist South’s emergency room with serious injuries. Their names were not released.

Johnson said they intend to pursue attempting to elude charges against the driver, which he said is a felony due to the victim’s death.

Police say the scene was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for investigation.

“This is a senseless and horrible tragedy that didn’t have to occur,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers go out to the victim’s family. No one should have to deal with what they are going through right now,” he said.

