Greenville church helping those affected by deadly I-65 crash

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The multi-vehicle crash that took the lives of 10 people, nine of whom were juveniles, left several people displaced.

Churches like First Baptist Greenville step up and step in to help assist 15 to 20 impacted by the crash by providing them with shelter, medical assistance, counseling and food.

The interim pastor, Tom Daniel, says the church had vacation bible school the week prior to the crash and it prepared them to serve.

“The Lord had allowed us to have the food and also everything that was needed and necessary to minister to the needs of the people,” Daniel said. “So we just want to praise the Lord and thank him for preparing us even though we didn’t know we were being prepared for a tragedy like that.”

Daniel says this service represents the spirit of the church and the community.

“Greenville is a small town a close-knit community and we love people and we like to help people and our folks were just willing to step up and do what they needed to do to help these people that were in a very difficult situation,” Daniel said.

