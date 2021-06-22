Advertise
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama begins production of 2022 Santa Cruz

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is set to begin producing the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Tuesday.

The Santa Cruz is like nothing else in the U.S. Market. It’s a Sport Adventure Vehicle, a crossover between an SUV and a truck, built like an SUV inside with an open bed in the back like a pickup truck.

“Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one,” said Jose Munoz, president, and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

2022 Santa Cruz key features include:

  • Remote Engine Start allows the owner to remotely warm up or cool down the vehicle using the Santa Cruz key fob on models equipped with Proximity Key and Push Button Start.
  • Remote profile management—stores select vehicle settings to the Blue Link cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences
  • Remote start enhancements: Remote seat heating and ventilation(on/off/level for each heated/cooled seat)Profile selection (preloads individual driver settings for seating position/side mirrors)
  • Vehicle Status Notifications—if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open, customers will receive a notification.
  • POI Send to Car now with Waypoints (ability to add up to three-way points, to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations)
  • Maintenance Alert Enhancement—maintenance interval tracking is now visible in the multimedia system, with the ability to reset

The addition of Santa Cruz to HMMA production will add an estimated 1,200 jobs. This will be the 5th vehicle produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. The plant also builds the Sonata, Elantra, Santa Fe, and Tucson.

