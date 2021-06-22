Advertise
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: moments ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns on Tuesday.

The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include state television English-language arm Press TV.

Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

