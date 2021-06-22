Mayor, others to take part in Montgomery Pride Month Unity Vigil

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery will hold a ceremony Friday night to celebrate Pride Month, Mayor Steven Reed’s office has confirmed.

Reed and others will be in attendance to honor members of the LGBTQ+ community who have died because of hate crimes.

Reed and leaders, advocates and allies from Montgomery’s gay community will make remarks during the vigil, and the mayor will also unveil plans for a non-discrimination ordinance that he will introduce at the next city council meeting.

The proposed measure will prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ in government, employment and housing.

The Montgomery Pride Month Unity Vigil is open to the public and will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in Lister Hill Plaza, located across the street from Montgomery City Hall.

