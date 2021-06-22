Advertise
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman

Officers arrested 50-year-old Paul Meadows early Tuesday on one count of Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021(Dothan Police)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The operator of a Dothan massage parlor faces charges that he spied on at least one customer.

Records show 50-year old Paul Meadows owned Touch of Grace on Hidden Glen Way. The business has closed.

“A work crew remodeling the building where the massage business operated discovered a pinhole camera and SD card that appeared to have been hidden,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens told News 4.

It appears the recording had been made several years ago, though Owens said there have been customer complaints made against Meadows in recent months.

One is a sexual misconduct charge that resulted in his arrest in May of this year.

“We will continue to investigate all complaints and welcome information that others may have about this business,” Owens said.

Meadows is expected to post bond on Tuesday and be released from the Houston County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

