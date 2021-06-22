Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect sought in Montgomery robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.
The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.

According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police are searching for a suspect described as being 5′8″ to 6′0″ and weighing between 165 and 185 pounds.

The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.
The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

The robbery took place June 1 in the 2200 block of the East South Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding the pictured suspect’s identity or location, please immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
James Everett Taylor, 48, was killed around midnight Monday when the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Prattville man killed in overnight crash near I-65

Latest News

The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins...
MLK estate reaches publishing agreement with HarperCollins
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries
Scattered showers and storms Thursday.
Daily rain and storm chances, but less coverage
Gov. Ivey announces major economic development Tuesday
Gov. Ivey announces major economic development Tuesday