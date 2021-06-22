Suspect sought in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery.

According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police are searching for a suspect described as being 5′8″ to 6′0″ and weighing between 165 and 185 pounds.

The Montgomery Police Department is attempting to locate a suspect wanted for robbery. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

The robbery took place June 1 in the 2200 block of the East South Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding the pictured suspect’s identity or location, please immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

