Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph (225 kph) winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm’s trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we’re still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph (137 kph) hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph (161 kph) struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10
DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
8 children affiliated with the nonprofit died in the I-65 crash.
Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch mourns 8 juveniles in I-65 wreck
James Everett Taylor, 48, was killed around midnight Monday when the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Prattville man killed in overnight crash near I-65

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 press briefing; 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
NASA sends squid into space for research
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries