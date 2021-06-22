WSFA phone bank to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medical Association to answer any questions you have about the COVID-19 vaccines.

WSFA 12 News is hosting a phone bank on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Local doctors will be answering the phones and your COVID-19 related questions.

“People will have a chance to call in and talk to doctors from right here in this community,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “It may be their own doctor, maybe people perhaps that they know or at least know of, so they can get those questions answered.”

We encourage you to call and ask your COVID-19-related questions and share this information with loved ones who may have concerns about becoming vaccinated.

The number to the phone bank will be shared right here and on WSFA 12 News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

TOMORROW (June 22), 4-6:30 p.m., @wsfa12news, ADPH and @almedassoc are coming together to answer your questions about the #COVID19 vaccines through a phone bank. The number to the phone bank will be shared tomorrow. Local doctors will be answering your calls and questions. pic.twitter.com/8RcBGDBbo3 — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) June 21, 2021

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in Alabama, but so is the number of people getting vaccinated.

“Our inpatient hospital numbers are as good as they have been in over a year,” Harris said. “There are under 150 people in any given day in Alabama hospitals the last few days with COVID, but we do know that around 94 to 95 percent of those people who are in the hospital are unvaccinated.”

President Joe Biden set a July 4th date as his goal to administer at least one COVID-19 shot to 70 percent of adults in America. So far, the national average in reaching that goal is around 65 percent, but here in Alabama, it is around 36 percent.

“We would love to be at 70 percent by July 4th, (but) at this pace, it would be difficult to achieve that by next July 4th,” Harris said.

A report from the CDC shows that Alabama ranks 49th in the country, just above Mississippi, in the percentage of the population that’s been fully vaccinated.

The ADPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that the state hit a vaccination peak in April, but since then, vaccination numbers have declined and mostly plateaued in June.

Graph shows gradual decline in vaccine doses administered in Alabama, after the state hit a peak in April. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

“We’ve still got pockets of the state where not many people are vaccinated, and they are going to be at risk for outbreaks,” Harris said.

Nearly 1.8 million Alabamians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, but Dr. Harris said we still need more shots in arms if we hope to reach herd immunity in the state eventually.

“What we hope with herd immunity is that we are getting double-digit numbers of cases a day instead of triple-digit numbers of cases a day. Instead of having a hundred or a couple of hundred people in the hospital, you might have a couple of dozen people in the hospital. When we do not see outbreaks regularly, that will be herd immunity,” Harris said.

Vaccine hesitancy also remains a concern amongst local doctors.

“For some people, it’s a political choice, I’m sorry to say, or for some people, it’s just a long term belief against getting vaccinated with any kind of vaccines, but for a lot of people, it’s just a lack of medical information, medical knowledge, and they need someone to get them through that,” Harris said.

That’s exactly why WSFA 12 News, ADPH, and the Medical Association of Alabama are coming together to answer any questions you may have.

“I really do believe many people are on the fence and just not sure, and if they can only have a few minutes, a conversation with a health professional to answer their questions, they can make up their mind,” Harris said.

“We’ve had some phone banks in a couple of other cities so far before this one here in Montgomery, and they’ve gone very well, it seems like we’ve had a lot of calls, it seems like we’ve had a lot of people who’ve made up their mind to get vaccinated, so we hope we will continue to see that,” Harris went on to say.

Overall, the United States is hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and vaccinations.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms approached another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

WSFA 12 News is also teaming up with the ADPH to hold four vaccine clinics in central Alabama on Wednesday.

The clinics will be in Autauga, Bullock, Lee, and Montgomery Counties at the health county departments. All start at 8:30 a.m. and end at either 2:30 p.m. or 3:45 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available. No appointment is necessary.

