Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case

Stefon Moye is charged with murder.
Stefon Moye is charged with murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been charged with murder in connection to a body found by the road last week.

The body of 24-year-old Brandon Todd was found in the 8800 block of Woodley Road on the afternoon of June 16. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they determined that he was shot to death.

The sheriff’s office says they have charged two 18-year-olds from Montgomery with murder. Michael Johnson and Stefon Moye were arrested and placed in the Mac Sim Butler Detention Facility in Montgomery.

Only Moye’s mug shot was available. Jail records show he is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in illegal drugs.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
Driver kills other motorist while fleeing Millbrook police, chief says
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries

Latest News

A few showers and storms in South Alabama today.
Lower rain chances for the next several days
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
NTSB investigation of Alabama crash that killed 10 could take 2 years
WSFA, ADPH COVID-19 vaccination clinics held in 4 counties
WSFA, ADPH COVID-19 vaccination clinics held in 4 counties
WSFA, ADPH team up to hold vaccine clinics
WSFA, ADPH team up to hold vaccine clinics