2 arrested in Montgomery County murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been charged with murder in connection to a body found by the road last week.

The body of 24-year-old Brandon Todd was found in the 8800 block of Woodley Road on the afternoon of June 16. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they determined that he was shot to death.

The sheriff’s office says they have charged two 18-year-olds from Montgomery with murder. Michael Johnson and Stefon Moye were arrested and placed in the Mac Sim Butler Detention Facility in Montgomery.

Only Moye’s mug shot was available. Jail records show he is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in illegal drugs.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.