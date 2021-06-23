2 dead, third critical after shooting on Montgomery’s Rotary Street
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are on the scene of a multi-fatal shooting just off Lower Wetumpka Road in north Montgomery.
Details are limited, but Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Rotary Street at 1:40 p.m. on reports of people shot. That’s near Chisholm Elementary School.
Two unidentified males were pronounced dead on the scene. A third male was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.
No other details involving a motive or possible suspect/s were immediately available.
