ADPH to hold vaccine clinics around central Alabama Wednesday

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State health leaders say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward in Alabama, but so is the number of people getting vaccinated.

According to State Health Dr. Scott Harris, nearly 1.8 million Alabamians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, but more people will need to be vaccinated if we hope to reach herd immunity.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Public Health to hold four vaccine clinics in central Alabama Wednesday. The clinics will be held at the following county health departments.

  • Autauga County Health Department: 8:30 am-3:45 pm
  • Bullock County Health Department: 8:30 am-2:30 pm
  • Lee County Health Department: 8:30 am-2:30 pm
  • Montgomery County Health Department: 8:30 am-3:45 pm

The Moderna vaccine will be available. No appointment is necessary.

COVID variant B.1.617.2
Delta variant poses serious threat to unvaccinated Alabamians, doctors say
Recap of WSFA, ADPH COVID-19 vaccine phone bank
WSFA to hold COVID-19 vaccine phone bank
WSFA phone bank answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions