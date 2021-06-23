Delta variant poses serious threat to unvaccinated Alabamians, doctors say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Tuesday that it’s the “greatest threat” to eliminating COVID-19 in America - the delta variant.

Now accounting for more than 20% of new cases in the United States, health experts fear this highly contagious variant could pose a new public health threat among the nations unvaccinated population.

Doctors are calling it the most deadly and contagious strain of COVID-19 so far.

“It’s a threat to Alabama and the nation,” said Montgomery-area pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher. “I predict that in the next several months the delta variant will be the primary variant across America.”

Cases of the more contagious variant have doubled in the U.S. in the past two weeks, and experts say the strain now accounts for one in every five cases in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed delta a “variant of concern” last week. The change in classification “is based on mounting evidence that the Delta variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases when compared to other variants, including B.1.1.7 (Alpha),” the CDC said in a statement to NBC News. The alpha variant was first detected in the United Kingdom, and in April, it became the dominant strain in the U.S.

First discovered in India, the delta variant has been detected in nearly every state, including Alabama. The Department of Public Health has identified 16 cases in the state as of Tuesday, but Alabama also isn’t doing a lot of testing for variants, indicating that there are more cases out there that have not been detected.

“It’s less than one% of infections that we know about, but in reality it’s probably a lot higher than that,” said State Health Officer Scott Harris.

“What’s concerning is that they (delta variant cases) came from different places all around the state. It wasn’t just a cluster of infections it was from many different locations and that leads us to believe that we probably have many, many more cases out there than we found,” Harris said.

The good news is that health experts are saying that all vaccines are effective against the delta variant.

The problem for Alabama though is that only close to 30% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. A report from the CDC shows that Alabama ranks 49th in the country, just above Mississippi, in the percentage of the population that’s been fully vaccinated.

“The best way to protect yourself against the delta variant is to get vaccinated,” Harris said.

“Those who are not vaccinated still have to worry about getting sick, and some will die,” Thrasher said.

“The problem we are seeing is that everybody knows the cases per 100,000 people in the United States is going down and that’s true, but if you take away the vaccinated population and look at the cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people, in some parts of the country the rates of COVID are just as high as they were in January and December. So this is a real problem, people not getting vaccinated,” Thrasher went on to say.

What’s perhaps most concerning, is that research shows that compared to other strains the delta variant is twice as likely to leave patients hospitalized. Those most at risk? Younger populations who haven’t been vaccinated.

“The 20-year-olds to the 50-year-olds, so that’s going to be the population the delta variant and other variants that have not even been discovered yet, I suspect, will hit,” Thrasher said.

Vaccination numbers in Alabama show that people between the ages of 18 and 50 are getting inoculated at less than half the rate of people 65 and up.

Dr. Thrasher predicted last November that we would have “independence” from COVID-19 this July. He stands by that prediction, but says only for those who have gotten their vaccine.

“I think this July is going to see life getting back to pretty much normal,” Thrasher said. “There is still going to be people getting sick that aren’t vaccinated, there is still going to be people going to the hospital. Some will be on ventilators and some will die, but for most of America life will be much closer to normal than it was this time last year.”

