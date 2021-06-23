Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dothan bomb squad searching federal courthouse

A small area around Foster and Troy Streets is closed.
The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal...
The Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at the federal courthouse on June 23, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Bomb Squad is searching in and around the federal courthouse in Dothan. A suspicious item—possibly a package-- has been discovered on that downtown site.

A small area around Foster and Troy Streets is closed while those officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
Driver kills other motorist while fleeing Millbrook police, chief says
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries

Latest News

The spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says people who are unvaccinated must...
Nursing home facilities relax some restrictions, some groups urge for more
A few showers and storms in South Alabama today.
Lower rain chances for the next several days
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
ADPH to hold vaccine clinics around central Alabama Wednesday
A black ribbon is placed on the headquarters sign to remember the lives lost in Saturdays crash.
Community supporting youth ranch, families impacted by crash