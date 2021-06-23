Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Elderly woman stabbed, stands her ground against suspected robber in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said an elderly woman was stabbed in her leg and arm, but stood her ground against a suspected robber Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said on June 22, 2021 at approximately 3:30 officers responded to Walmart on a reported carjacking. Officers arrived to find an elderly female victim suffering from a stab wound to her leg and a cut to her arm.

Officers said the victim courageously stood her ground and did not give in to the suspect’s demands to give up her purse.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect while the victim was receiving treatment from Bessemer Fire Department.

Officers located the person nearby based on a description from the victim and available security camera footage. The suspect was arrested for robbery first degree and assault first degree, two main elements of carjacking.

Detectives are currently working to formerly charge the suspect before his identity is released. The victim was taken to UAB West for further treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating
Driver kills other motorist while fleeing Millbrook police, chief says
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Paul Meadows booking photo from June 22, 2021
Police: Massage business owner secretly records woman
Gov. Ivey announces a first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant, critical to electric vehicle...
Alabama nets first US graphite processing plant; critical for electric vehicle batteries

Latest News

ADPH holding vaccine clincs in 4 counties
ADPH holding vaccine clincs in 4 counties
A black ribbon is placed on the headquarters sign to remember the lives lost in Saturday's crash.
‘It’s a family’: Wreck shatters life’s work at girls home
A few showers and storms in South Alabama today.
Lower rain chances for the next several days
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries.
Suspect sought in multiple Autauga County burglaries