Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 Democratic runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results are in the race to be the Democratic candidate vying for state House District 78.

According to unofficial results from the Alabama secretary of state’s office, Kenyatte Hassell won Tuesday’s runoff with 678 votes, beating Donald Williams’ 368 votes.

Hassell will face Republican Loretta Grant in the Sept. 7 general election.

That general election winner will take the seat left vacant by Kirk Hatcher after he made the jump to the state Senate.

