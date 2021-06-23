Advertise
Ivey heads to Selma for historic church restoration project

Gov. Kay Ivey will particpate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration project of the...
Gov. Kay Ivey will particpate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration project of the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will particpate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration project of the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma Wednesday.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Rep. Terri Sewell and Selma Mayor James Perkins will be among those joining Ivey.

The church became widely-known during the Voting Rights Movement for the Bloody Sunday confrontation and the march from the church to the state capitol. According to the governor’s office, the church was awarded the distinctive status of a National Historic Landmark in 1998.

