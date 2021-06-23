Ivey heads to Selma for historic church restoration project

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will particpate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration project of the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma Wednesday.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Rep. Terri Sewell and Selma Mayor James Perkins will be among those joining Ivey.

The church became widely-known during the Voting Rights Movement for the Bloody Sunday confrontation and the march from the church to the state capitol. According to the governor’s office, the church was awarded the distinctive status of a National Historic Landmark in 1998.

