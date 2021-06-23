Lower rain chances for the next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us dodged the rain Tuesday afternoon, and that will likely be the case once again today. There’s only a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms in South Alabama.

Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies this afternoon, humid conditions and highs in the upper 80s feeling like the lower 90s.

The cold front that pushed through last night will hang out in South Alabama today before slowly lifting northward as a warm front and essentially washing out Friday-Saturday.

A few showers and storms are ahead on Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

The result of that be warm and muggy conditions with isolated shower and storm coverage for both Thursday and Friday.

Many will dodge that activity, but there’s a typical summertime 30% chance of rain both afternoons. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with overnight lows right around the 70-degree mark.

Rain and storm coverage will be low around 20-30% each day through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain coverage will fall to 20% on Saturday before rising to 40% by Sunday and early next week. If we were making outdoor plans this weekend, we’d schedule them for Saturday if you want the absolute best chance of staying entirely dry.

Temperatures will continue topping out in the upper 80s with the muggy conditions making it feel like it’s in the lower 90s. Every day for the next week will feel virtually identical.

Highs will push the 90-degree mark every afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Yes, it will feel summer-like with the humidity we’re expecting, but we don’t have a single day with an above average temperature in the forecast through at least the middle of next week!

Muggy conditions are going nowhere. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.