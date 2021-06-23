Advertise
NTSB: Results of Butler County crash investigation could take 2 years

Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19,...
Viewer photo from the deadly crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville that happened on June 19, 2021.(Source: Viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will soon leave the scene of the Butler County crash that left 10 people dead.

According to a spokesperson for the NTSB, investigators have been collecting data through various examinations of vehicles from the crash site. A focus group is looking into vehicle factors, survival factors, motor carriers and human performance.

The investigation remains in the early stages, according to NTSB. Information related to the crash may be released within the next 30 business days.

The NTSB says the full results of the investigation can take between 12 and 24 months before conclusions can be made.

The pileup involving 17 vehicles and 10 deaths near Greenville is still being talked about and reflected upon days after the tragedy. 

Funeral services for the victims of the Alabama Sheriff Youth Ranch will be held in the next two weeks, the organization said. A memorial for them will be held sometime in July. 

