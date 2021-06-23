Advertise
Opelika police releases surveillance photos to identify theft suspect

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a theft suspect.

On June 22, Opelika police responded to an alarm call at Johnstone Supply, located in the 3100 block of Society Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered forced entry into the business.

Video surveillance shows the male suspect wearing dark pants, a black and blue hoodie, gloves and a mask. In the video, the suspect is seen using a large piece of wood to break the glass front door and enter the building. The suspect proceeds to steal approximately $375 from the cash registers.

Opelika police releases surveillance photos to identify theft suspect
Opelika police releases surveillance photos to identify theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

