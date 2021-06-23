Advertise
Police: Man barricaded in Montgomery home charged with stalking

Altwan Savage was arrested after police say he barricaded himself in a home on Julia Street on...
Altwan Savage was arrested after police say he barricaded himself in a home on Julia Street on June 22, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released details about a large police presence in the area of Julia Street and Perry Street Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Julia Street around noon. She said a man was barricaded inside a residence so additional resources were deployed.

Police say there was no imminent danger to the surrounding homes.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Altwan Savage, was taken into custody round 4 p.m., Coleman said. He was charged with second-degree aggravated stalking.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

